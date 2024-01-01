AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a security tool that helps organizations implement and maintain the principle of least privilege in their AWS environments. It provides capabilities to set, verify, and refine permissions across AWS resources. The tool uses automated reasoning to analyze external access and validate that IAM policies align with specified corporate security standards. It offers features such as: 1. Centralized review of access permissions 2. Permissions refinement recommendations 3. IAM policy validation 4. Automated policy reviews 5. Custom policy checks for CI/CD pipelines 6. Visibility into unused access across AWS organizations 7. Recommendations for remediating unused access IAM Access Analyzer assists in identifying opportunities to rightsize permissions and provides a summary dashboard to track progress towards achieving least privilege. It can be integrated into DevSecOps workflows to improve security posture and operational efficiency.
