A framework for executing attacker actions in the cloud with YAML-based format for defining TTPs and detection properties, deployable via AWS-native CI/CD pipeline.
Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had. A comprehensive asset inventory is step one to any capable security program. Smogcloud enables security engineers, penetration testers, and AWS administrators to monitor the collective changes that create dynamic and ephemeral internet-facing assets on a more frequent basis. It may be useful to identify Internet-facing FQDNs and IPs across one or hundreds of AWS accounts, misconfigurations or vulnerabilities, assets that are no longer in use, services not currently monitored, and shadow IT. To get started, install and setup golang, then install Smogcloud using the provided command. Set up AWS environment variables for the account you wish to query, and run the application.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.
A framework to analyze container images and gather useful information.
A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.
A command-line tool to get valuable information out of AWS CloudTrail and a general purpose toolbox for working with IAM policies