Find exposed AWS cloud assets that you did not know you had. A comprehensive asset inventory is step one to any capable security program. Smogcloud enables security engineers, penetration testers, and AWS administrators to monitor the collective changes that create dynamic and ephemeral internet-facing assets on a more frequent basis. It may be useful to identify Internet-facing FQDNs and IPs across one or hundreds of AWS accounts, misconfigurations or vulnerabilities, assets that are no longer in use, services not currently monitored, and shadow IT. To get started, install and setup golang, then install Smogcloud using the provided command. Set up AWS environment variables for the account you wish to query, and run the application.