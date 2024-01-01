aws-security-benchmark

Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal
A collection of resources related to security benchmark frameworks. This collection includes resources for the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1, providing guidance on how to secure AWS environments. Resources include: * CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1 * AWS Security Best Practices * AWS Security Configuration Guides * AWS Security Whitepapers This collection is designed to help security professionals and developers ensure the security of their AWS environments.
Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal
A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.
A VMware image for penetration testing purposes
Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.
A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities
Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.