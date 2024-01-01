aws-security-benchmark 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A collection of resources related to security benchmark frameworks. This collection includes resources for the CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1, providing guidance on how to secure AWS environments. Resources include: * CIS Amazon Web Services Foundations Benchmark 1.1 * AWS Security Best Practices * AWS Security Configuration Guides * AWS Security Whitepapers This collection is designed to help security professionals and developers ensure the security of their AWS environments.