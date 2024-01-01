aws_public_ips 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

aws_public_ips is a tool to fetch all public IP addresses (both IPv4/IPv6) associated with an AWS account. It can be used as a library and as a CLI, and supports the following AWS services (all with both Classic & VPC flavors): * APIGateway * CloudFront * EC2 (and as a result: ECS, EKS, Beanstalk, Fargate, Batch, & NAT Instances) * ElasticSearch * ELB (Classic ELB) * ELBv2 (ALB/NLB) * Lightsail * RDS * Redshift If a service isn't listed (S3, ElastiCache, etc) it's most likely because it doesn't have anything to support (i.e. it might not be deployable publicly, it might have all ip addresses resolve to global AWS infrastructure, etc). Quick start: Install the gem and run it: $ gem install aws_public_ips # Uses default ~/.aws/credentials $ aws_public_ips 52.84.11.13 52.84.11.83 2600:9000:2039:ba00:1a:cd27:1440:93a1 2600:9000:2039:6e00:1a:cd27:1440:93a1 # With a custom profile $ AWS_PROFILE=production aws_public_ips 52.84.11.159 The gem can also be run from Docker: $ docker pull arkadiyt/aws_public_ips # For credentials, ensure the appropriate environment variables are set.