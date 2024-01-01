Golang client for querying SecurityTrails API data
aws_public_ips is a tool to fetch all public IP addresses (both IPv4/IPv6) associated with an AWS account. It can be used as a library and as a CLI, and supports the following AWS services (all with both Classic & VPC flavors): * APIGateway * CloudFront * EC2 (and as a result: ECS, EKS, Beanstalk, Fargate, Batch, & NAT Instances) * ElasticSearch * ELB (Classic ELB) * ELBv2 (ALB/NLB) * Lightsail * RDS * Redshift If a service isn't listed (S3, ElastiCache, etc) it's most likely because it doesn't have anything to support (i.e. it might not be deployable publicly, it might have all ip addresses resolve to global AWS infrastructure, etc). Quick start: Install the gem and run it: $ gem install aws_public_ips # Uses default ~/.aws/credentials $ aws_public_ips 52.84.11.13 52.84.11.83 2600:9000:2039:ba00:1a:cd27:1440:93a1 2600:9000:2039:6e00:1a:cd27:1440:93a1 # With a custom profile $ AWS_PROFILE=production aws_public_ips 52.84.11.159 The gem can also be run from Docker: $ docker pull arkadiyt/aws_public_ips # For credentials, ensure the appropriate environment variables are set.
Implements a cloud version of the Shadow Copy attack against domain controllers in AWS, allowing theft of domain user hashes.
Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.
Generate Amazon GuardDuty findings related to real AWS resources with multiple tests available.
A CLI tool to simplify the use of AWS Systems Manager Session Manager
Multi-cloud OSINT tool for enumerating public resources in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.