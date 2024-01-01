AirIAM Logo

AirIAM

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform that replaces the exiting IAM management method. It scans existing IAM usage patterns and provides a simple method to migrate IAM configurations into a right-sized Terraform plan. By moving all IAM configurations into Terraform code, admins can start tracking, auditing and modifying IAM configurations as part of their standard infrastructure-as-code development provisioning processes.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiaminfrastructure-as-codeleast-privilege

ALTERNATIVES