Repokid uses Access Advisor to remove unused service permissions from IAM roles in AWS.
AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform that replaces the exiting IAM management method. It scans existing IAM usage patterns and provides a simple method to migrate IAM configurations into a right-sized Terraform plan. By moving all IAM configurations into Terraform code, admins can start tracking, auditing and modifying IAM configurations as part of their standard infrastructure-as-code development provisioning processes.
Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.
A fully automated AD build script that configures a domain fully with adjustable XML files.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
A PHP OAuth 2.0 authorization server implementation with support for various grants and RFCs.