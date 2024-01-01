AirIAM 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform that replaces the exiting IAM management method. It scans existing IAM usage patterns and provides a simple method to migrate IAM configurations into a right-sized Terraform plan. By moving all IAM configurations into Terraform code, admins can start tracking, auditing and modifying IAM configurations as part of their standard infrastructure-as-code development provisioning processes.