Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.
Varna is an AWS serverless cloud security tool that parses and alerts on CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language (EQL). It is deployed as a lambda function for scanning and serving web requests, and a DynamoDB table for keeping track of seen alerts. Varna is cost-effective, with proper configuration costing less than $15 a month, and ingests alerts as soon as CloudTrail stores them in S3. It offers quick setup, easy enablement of Slack & email notifications, user authentication, and past search in the web console for additional context. Rules are stored in the rules folder and are easy to write and understand. Varna is feature complete, with potential future enhancements like SAML authentication or bulk past search.
Tool for assessing compliance and running vulnerability scans on Docker images.
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques
Azucar is a multi-threaded plugin-based tool for assessing Azure Cloud security.
Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.