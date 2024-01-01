Varna 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Varna is an AWS serverless cloud security tool that parses and alerts on CloudTrail logs using Event Query Language (EQL). It is deployed as a lambda function for scanning and serving web requests, and a DynamoDB table for keeping track of seen alerts. Varna is cost-effective, with proper configuration costing less than $15 a month, and ingests alerts as soon as CloudTrail stores them in S3. It offers quick setup, easy enablement of Slack & email notifications, user authentication, and past search in the web console for additional context. Rules are stored in the rules folder and are easy to write and understand. Varna is feature complete, with potential future enhancements like SAML authentication or bulk past search.