AWS Resource Discovery 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool discovers all AWS resources created in an account. It uses botocore to discover AWS services and what regions they run in. The results can be printed to stdout in JSON format. Raw responses from API endpoints can be written to a file specified on the commandline. The file format is Python pickle. Exceptions are raised when errors occur.