AWS Resource Discovery

Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.
This tool discovers all AWS resources created in an account. It uses botocore to discover AWS services and what regions they run in. The results can be printed to stdout in JSON format. Raw responses from API endpoints can be written to a file specified on the commandline. The file format is Python pickle. Exceptions are raised when errors occur.
Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.
A tool for testing AWS S3 bucket permissions and security
Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.
A tool for discovering company infrastructure and apps on major cloud providers, beneficial for bug bounty hunters and penetration testers.
A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.
A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.