Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
S3 bucket finder from html,js and bucket misconfiguration testing tool
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
Azure Guardrails enables rapid enforcement of cloud security guardrails by generating Terraform files for Azure Policy Initiatives.
In-depth analysis and insights on various cloud security topics by Rhino Security Labs team
A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.
A tool for discovering company infrastructure and apps on major cloud providers, beneficial for bug bounty hunters and penetration testers.