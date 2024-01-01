Resource Counter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This command line tool counts the number of resources in different categories across Amazon regions. It first shows the dictionary of the results for the monitored services on a per-region basis, then it shows totals across all regions in a friendlier format. It tries to use the most-efficient query mechanism for each resource in order to manage the impact of API activity. The development plan is to upgrade the output (probably to CSV file) and to continue to add services. If you have a specific service you want to see added just add a request in the comments. The current list includes: Application and Network Load Balancers Autoscale Groups Classic Load Balancers CloudTrail Trails Cloudwatch Rules Config Rules Dynamo Tables Elastic IP Addresses Glacier Vaults IAM Groups Images Instances KMS Keys Lambda Functions Launch Configurations NAT Gateways Network ACLs IAM Policies RDS Instances IAM Roles S3 Buckets SAML Providers SNS Topics Security Groups Snapshots.