Metabadger helps prevent SSRF attacks on AWS EC2 by automating upgrades to the more secure Instance Metadata Service v2 (IMDSv2). It diagnoses current usage, prepares for upgrades, and allows disabling of the service where not needed to reduce attack surface. Metabadger prepares you to upgrade to v2 of the Instance Metadata service to safeguard against v1 attack vectors. It gives you the ability to specifically update your instances to only use IMDSv2. It also gives you the ability to disable the Instance Metadata service where you do not need it as a way to reduce attack surface. The AWS metadata service essentially gives you access to all the things within an instance, including the instance role credential & session token. Known SSRF vulnerabilities that exploit and use this attack as a pivot into your environment. The famous attacks you have heard about, some of which involved this method of gaining access via a vulnerable web app with access to the instance metadata service. Attacker could take said credentials from metadata service and use them outside of that particular instance. IMDSv2 and why it should be used: Ensuring that instances are configured to use IMDSv2. This is the recommended configuration for new instances. It is also recommended to disable the instance metadata service where it is not needed. This is to reduce the attack surface.