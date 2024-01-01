AWS Security Architectures

Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment
Receive many types of events for all regions using EventBridge. Detect private info(PII, etc.) on EC2 instances for all regions using Macie, SSM, etc. Set EC2 instance profile automatically. Delete resources for unused or no tags, etc using lambda function. Create RolesAnywhere using custom private certificate. Create security-group-rules-checker for checking security group rules.
Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment
Incident response and digital forensics tool for transforming data sources and logs into graphs.
PowerGRR is a PowerShell module for the GRR API, allowing automation and scripting for incident response and remote live forensics.
A Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform for incident response and threat hunting.
A public incident response process documentation used at PagerDuty
A Live Response collection script for Incident Response that automates the collection of artifacts from various Unix-like operating systems.