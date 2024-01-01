AWS Security Architectures 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Receive many types of events for all regions using EventBridge. Detect private info(PII, etc.) on EC2 instances for all regions using Macie, SSM, etc. Set EC2 instance profile automatically. Delete resources for unused or no tags, etc using lambda function. Create RolesAnywhere using custom private certificate. Create security-group-rules-checker for checking security group rules.