FestIn 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FestIn is a tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain. It performs a lot of tests and collects information from: DNS Web Pages (Crawler) S3 bucket itself (like S3 redirections) It uses various techniques for finding buckets: crawling, DNS crawling. Main features that make FestIn great: Various techniques for finding buckets: crawling, dns crawling FestIn is a tool for discovering open S3 Buckets starting from a domain. It performs a lot of tests and collects information from: DNS Web Pages (Crawler) S3 bucket itself (like S3 redirections) Main features that does FestIn great: Various techniques for finding buckets: crawling, dns crawling