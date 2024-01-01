Splunk Attack Range 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Splunk Attack Range is an open-source project maintained by the Splunk Threat Research Team. It builds instrumented cloud and local environments, simulates attacks, and forwards the data into a Splunk instance. This environment can then be used to develop and test the effectiveness of detections. Purpose 🛡 The Attack Range is a detection development platform, which solves three main challenges in detection engineering: The user is able to quickly build a small lab infrastructure as close as possible to a production environment. The Attack Range performs attack simulation using different engines such as Atomic Red Team or Caldera in order to generate real attack data. It integrates seamlessly into any Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline to automate the detection rule testing process. Docs The Attack Range Documentation can be found here. Installation 🏗 Using Docker Attack Range in AWS: docker pull splunk/attack_range docker run -it splunk/attack_range aws configure python attack_range.py configure To install directly on Linux, or MacOS follow these instructions. Architecture 🏯 The deployment of Attack Range consists of: Windows