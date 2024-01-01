S3Scanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

S3Scanner is an open-source tool that scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, helping to identify potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks. The tool provides a comprehensive scan of S3 buckets, detecting issues such as publicly accessible buckets, unsecured buckets, and buckets with misconfigured permissions. S3Scanner is designed to help security teams and developers identify and remediate S3 bucket misconfigurations, reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. With its easy-to-use interface and customizable scanning options, S3Scanner is an essential tool for anyone working with S3 buckets and concerned about cloud security.