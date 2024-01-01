Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices.
S3Scanner is an open-source tool that scans for misconfigured S3 buckets across S3-compatible APIs, helping to identify potential security vulnerabilities and data exposure risks. The tool provides a comprehensive scan of S3 buckets, detecting issues such as publicly accessible buckets, unsecured buckets, and buckets with misconfigured permissions. S3Scanner is designed to help security teams and developers identify and remediate S3 bucket misconfigurations, reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access. With its easy-to-use interface and customizable scanning options, S3Scanner is an essential tool for anyone working with S3 buckets and concerned about cloud security.
A security tool that monitors AWS objects for ownership attribution, detects domain hijacking, and verifies security services.
An open-source security tool for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes security assessments and audits.
CloudScraper is a tool for enumerating cloud resources, including S3 Buckets, Azure Blobs, and Digital Ocean Storage Space.
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
Access Undenied parses AWS AccessDenied CloudTrail events, explains the reasons for them, and offers actionable fixes.