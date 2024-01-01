IAM Zero Logo

IAM Zero detects identity and access management issues and automatically suggests least-privilege policies by capturing errors in applications or commands, matching them against Access Advisory lists, and providing customized recommendations for your cloud environment. Currently works for AWS with plans to expand to other platforms like GCP, Azure, and Kubernetes.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
iamleast-privilegecloud-securityawsgcpazurekubernetes

