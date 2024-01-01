Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
PrismX is a Cloud Security Dashboard that provides a single source of truth for cloud security issues based on AWS CIS Security Benchmarks. The dashboard offers a high-level overview for Executives and actionable data for Individual Contributors. It includes a built-in JIRA integration for quick issue triaging with pre-filled templates, and automated daily scans for the latest insights on cloud security posture. Tech Stack: ScoutSuite, Django, Redis, Celery. PrismX is recommended for organizations with multiple AWS accounts seeking a comprehensive view of their cloud security.
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
Cloudmarker is a cloud monitoring tool and framework that audits Azure and GCP cloud environments.
Exploit that launches a process on the host from within a Docker container run with the --privileged flag by abusing the Linux cgroup v1 “notification on release” feature.
Krampus is a security solution for managing AWS objects and can be used as a cost-control tool.
Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices.