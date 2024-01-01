PrismX Logo

PrismX is a Cloud Security Dashboard that provides a single source of truth for cloud security issues based on AWS CIS Security Benchmarks. The dashboard offers a high-level overview for Executives and actionable data for Individual Contributors. It includes a built-in JIRA integration for quick issue triaging with pre-filled templates, and automated daily scans for the latest insights on cloud security posture. Tech Stack: ScoutSuite, Django, Redis, Celery. PrismX is recommended for organizations with multiple AWS accounts seeking a comprehensive view of their cloud security.

