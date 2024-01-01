CloudGoat 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CloudGoat is Rhino Security Labs' 'Vulnerable by Design' AWS deployment tool that allows users to hone their cloud cybersecurity skills through 'capture-the-flag' style scenarios. Each scenario is composed of AWS resources to create structured learning experiences, offering both easy and hard challenges with multiple paths to victory. The tool aims to provide focused, curated, high-quality learning experiences with good documentation.