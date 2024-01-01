Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.
Uses the AWS Cloud Control API to list resources that are present in a given AWS account and region(s). Discovered resources are written to a JSON output file. Make sure you have AWS credentials configured for your target account. This can either be done using environment variables or by specifying a named profile in the optional --profile argument. Read-only IAM permissions are sufficient. If you run the script against specific regions, it is recommended to also include the us-east-1 region. This ensures that resources of global AWS services are captured as well. Example invocations: pip install -r requirements.txt python aws_list_resources.py --regions us-east-1,eu-central-1 python aws_list_resources.py --regions ALL python aws_list_resources.py --regions ALL --include-resource-types AWS::EC2::*,AWS::DynamoDB::* --exclude-resource-types AWS::EC2::DHCPOptions,AWS::EC2::VPCGatewayAttachment Supported arguments: --exclude-resource-types do not list the specified comma-separated resource types (supports wildcards) --include-resource-types only list the specified comma-separated resource types (supports wildcards)
Exploring the transition towards real sandbox containers and the differences in privileges compared to traditional sandboxes like Chrome.
Comprehensive cybersecurity tool for Microsoft Azure providing CSPM & CWPP capabilities.
Analyzes CloudTrail data of a given AWS account and generates a summary of recently active IAM principals, API calls they made, as well as regions, IP addresses and user agents they used.
Multi-account cloud security tool for AWS with real-time reporting and auto-remediation capabilities.
A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.