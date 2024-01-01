cloud-configuration

5 tools and resources

NEW

CloudDefense.AI

CloudDefense.AI is a Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that safeguards cloud infrastructure and cloud-native apps with expertise, precision, and confidence.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
cloud-auditcloud-security-auditcontainer-securitycloud-configurationcloud-compliancesecurity-platformapi-security
Cloud Custodian (c7n) Logo

Cloud Custodian (c7n)

Cloud Custodian (c7n) is a rules engine for managing public cloud accounts and resources with a focus on security, compliance, and cost optimization.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
Cloud Reports Logo

Cloud Reports

Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-auditcloud-configurationreporting
Nuvola Logo

Nuvola

Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-nativecloud-configuration
Resource Counter Logo

Resource Counter

A command line tool that counts Amazon resources across regions and displays the results in a friendly format.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awscloud-securitycloud-compliancecloud-configuration