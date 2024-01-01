AWS Assume Role Helper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is a simple CLI utility that makes it easier to switch between different AWS roles. It is helpful when you work with different AWS accounts or users. In addition, this utility is helpful when you develop AWS resources locally (such as an application that will run on EC2 or when running a Lambda function locally using AWS SAM). You can easily switch to a role that your EC2 instance / Lambda function will assume in AWS. What this command actually does is change your AWS credentials file (~/.aws/credentials). If there is a default role in there, it will be stored in a temporary role. The assumed role is then passed in the default role, so you can immediately start using it.