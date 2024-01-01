CloudTrail Partitioner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project sets up partitioned Athena tables for your CloudTrail logs and updates the partitions nightly. It is based on work by Alex Smolen in his post Partitioning CloudTrail Logs in Athena. You can immediately deploy the CDK app, but I recommend first running this manually to ensure everything is configured, and also because running it manually will (by default) create 90 days of partitions, whereas the nightly CDK will not run until 0600 UTC, and will only create partitions for the current day and tomorrow. Tables are created for each account as cloudtrail_000000000000 and also a view is created that unions all these tables. Related projects This project was based on work by Alex Smolen. This project works great for many, but at enough scale (roughly 100GB of Cloudtrail logs), the way in which Athena is used with this project runs into problems. For this and other reasons, Alex released a new project cloudtrail-parquet-glue which is described in his post Use AWS Glue to make Cloudtrail Parquet partitions and resolves issues #13 and #14 with this project. Setup.