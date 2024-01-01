A Python script that lists all main resources of your AWS account, helping you find resources that affect billing and/or security.
Sadcloud is a tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform, supporting approximately 84 misconfigurations across 22 AWS Services. It was created to allow security researchers to misconfigure AWS for training purposes or assess AWS security tools, but it should not be run in production environments due to intentionally vulnerable configurations. Users are advised to set up a new AWS account to run this tool and to tear down all Terraform resources when not in use to minimize costs.
Kubeadm is a tool for creating Kubernetes clusters with best practices.
Grype is a vulnerability scanner for container images and filesystems that scans for known vulnerabilities and supports various image formats.
Nuvola is a tool for security analysis on AWS environments with a focus on creating a digital twin of cloud platforms.
Export Kubernetes events for observability and alerting purposes with flexible routing options.
Zeus is a powerful tool for AWS EC2 / S3 / CloudTrail / CloudWatch / KMS best hardening practices with a focus on Identity and Access Management.