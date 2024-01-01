Sadcloud 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Sadcloud is a tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform, supporting approximately 84 misconfigurations across 22 AWS Services. It was created to allow security researchers to misconfigure AWS for training purposes or assess AWS security tools, but it should not be run in production environments due to intentionally vulnerable configurations. Users are advised to set up a new AWS account to run this tool and to tear down all Terraform resources when not in use to minimize costs.