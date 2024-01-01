DataCop 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DataCop is a custom AWS framework that mitigates S3 bucket attack vectors based on customer configuration. By default, this framework relies on AWS Macie results to automatically block S3 buckets that contain PII or any classified information. However, this framework supports the following third party services: Trend Micro CloudOne File Storage Security (FSS). Features: - Automatically provisioned infrastructure with AWS CDK - Configurable settings for bucket blocking for Macie and FSS - Event-driven S3 bucket blocking - Highly scalable and extensible Setup & Installation Requirements: In order to install and deploy DataCop, you need to ensure that you have Python 3.8+ installed. Installation: The installation process for DataCop is fairly straightforward. Please follow the steps outlined below: 1. Configure your config.ini file. This file is EXTREMELY IMPORTANT, and it must be filled out properly before you deploy DataCop. An example of the file with an explanation of the key/value pairs can be found in the documentation.