kube2iam 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Provide IAM credentials to containers running inside a kubernetes cluster based on annotations. kube2iam is a solution that redirects the traffic that is going to the EC2 metadata API for Docker containers to a container running on each instance, makes a call to the AWS API to retrieve temporary credentials and returns these to the caller. This container will need to run with the necessary permissions to make the call to the AWS API. The solution is to redirect the traffic that is going to the EC2 metadata API for Docker containers to a container running on each instance, make a call to the AWS API to retrieve temporary credentials and return these to the caller. Other calls will be proxied to the EC2 metadata API.