Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
Provide IAM credentials to containers running inside a kubernetes cluster based on annotations. kube2iam is a solution that redirects the traffic that is going to the EC2 metadata API for Docker containers to a container running on each instance, makes a call to the AWS API to retrieve temporary credentials and returns these to the caller. This container will need to run with the necessary permissions to make the call to the AWS API. The solution is to redirect the traffic that is going to the EC2 metadata API for Docker containers to a container running on each instance, make a call to the AWS API to retrieve temporary credentials and return these to the caller. Other calls will be proxied to the EC2 metadata API.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
A tool for finding AWS credentials in files, optimized for Jenkins integration.
A tool for privilege escalation within Linux environments by targeting vulnerabilities in SUDO usage.
Tool for generating AWS IAM policy statements with a fluent interface.
Secure and manage passwords across devices with Bitwarden's open-source, encrypted password manager.
Runs IAM policy linting checks against AWS accounts to identify security best practices and policy errors.