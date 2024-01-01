Tool for visualizing and analyzing control paths in Active Directory to determine access privileges and permissions.
Aaia helps in visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, allowing easy identification of outliers. It supports Cypher queries for anomaly detection and offers modules for custom data processing. Originally designed for privilege escalation enumeration and AWS IAM vulnerability discovery, inspired by the concept of attackers thinking in graphs. The name 'Aaia' is derived from Tamil, meaning grandma who knows everything about the family and connections, akin to a living graph database.
Securely store and access AWS credentials in a development environment.
CLI for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates or SAM Connectors
BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management (PAM) provides comprehensive security controls for privileged accounts and users.
This article discusses protected accounts and groups in Active Directory, providing examples and screenshots to illustrate key concepts.
AirIAM is an AWS IAM to least privilege Terraform execution framework that compiles AWS IAM usage and leverages that data to create a least-privilege IAM Terraform.