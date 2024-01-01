Aaia 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Aaia helps in visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, allowing easy identification of outliers. It supports Cypher queries for anomaly detection and offers modules for custom data processing. Originally designed for privilege escalation enumeration and AWS IAM vulnerability discovery, inspired by the concept of attackers thinking in graphs. The name 'Aaia' is derived from Tamil, meaning grandma who knows everything about the family and connections, akin to a living graph database.