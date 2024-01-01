Cloudsplaining Logo

Cloudsplaining

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Cloudsplaining is an AWS IAM Security Assessment tool that identifies violations of least privilege and generates a risk-prioritized HTML report. It helps to identify IAM actions that do not leverage resource constraints, prioritize remediation, and identify risks like Data Exfiltration, Infrastructure Modification, Resource Exposure, and Privilege Escalation.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsiamsecurity-assessmentleast-privilege

ALTERNATIVES