Cloudsplaining is an AWS IAM Security Assessment tool that identifies violations of least privilege and generates a risk-prioritized HTML report. It helps to identify IAM actions that do not leverage resource constraints, prioritize remediation, and identify risks like Data Exfiltration, Infrastructure Modification, Resource Exposure, and Privilege Escalation.