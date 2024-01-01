Dufflebag 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Dufflebag is a tool that searches through public Elastic Block Storage (EBS) snapshots for secrets that may have been accidentally left in. It is organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application, designed to be used within an AWS environment due to the complexity of reading EBS volumes. The tool automagically scales and can be easily torn down, but requires additional AWS IAM permissions to function properly.