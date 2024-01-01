Enumerate IAM Permissions Logo

Enumerate IAM Permissions is a tool that helps identify the permissions associated with AWS credentials by brute-forcing all API calls allowed by the IAM policy, with a focus on non-destructive actions like get* and list* calls.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamsecurity-auditsecurity-automation

