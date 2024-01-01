A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
Use AWS Certificate Manager (ACM) to provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources. Simplify the process of obtaining certificates and use no-cost certificates with ACM integrated services. Get managed certificate renewal and use key management for your certificates. ACM provides a highly available and scalable infrastructure to manage your SSL/TLS certificates, allowing you to focus on your application development and deployment. With ACM, you can: * Provision and manage SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources * Use no-cost certificates with ACM integrated services * Get managed certificate renewal * Use key management for your certificates * Simplify the process of obtaining certificates Get started with ACM and simplify your SSL/TLS certificate management today!
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts
Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly and integrating with cloud native secret managers.
This article discusses protected accounts and groups in Active Directory, providing examples and screenshots to illustrate key concepts.
CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.