Ice provides a birds-eye view of the cloud landscape, allowing trend analysis on a global scale and detailed breakdowns to regions, availability zones, or service teams. It quantifies AWS footprint for informed reservation purchases and resource reallocation. Ice consists of three parts: processor, reader, and UI, communicating with AWS Programmatic Billing Access to maintain knowledge of key AWS entity categories.