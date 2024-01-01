Tool for associating IAM roles to Pods in Kubernetes clusters.
ConsoleMe is a web service that simplifies AWS IAM permissions and credential management by providing various login methods, an IAM Self-Service Wizard for permission requests, automatic generation of cross-account resource policies, and support for serving AWS credentials locally. Cloud administrators can create/clone IAM roles, manage IAM resources, S3 Buckets, SQS queues, and SNS topics across multiple accounts, and configure authentication through ALB Authentication, OIDC/OAuth2, or SAML.
A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory
A NodeJS/Typescript library for generating IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS CDK with predefined constants and a factory class.
Zoho Vault is a secure password management tool that allows you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps.
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.