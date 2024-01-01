ConsoleMe Logo

ConsoleMe is a web service that simplifies AWS IAM permissions and credential management by providing various login methods, an IAM Self-Service Wizard for permission requests, automatic generation of cross-account resource policies, and support for serving AWS credentials locally. Cloud administrators can create/clone IAM roles, manage IAM resources, S3 Buckets, SQS queues, and SNS topics across multiple accounts, and configure authentication through ALB Authentication, OIDC/OAuth2, or SAML.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-configaws-securityiamidentity-and-access-management

