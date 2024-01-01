AWS Key Management Service

A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.
Create and control keys used to encrypt or digitally sign your data. Centrally manage keys and define policies across integrated services and applications from a single point. Encrypt data within your applications with the AWS Encrypt.
Red October is a software-based two-man rule style encryption and decryption server.
A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.
Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.
GPG Sync is a tool designed to keep OpenPGP public keys up-to-date within an organization by offloading the complexity of key management to a single trusted person.
TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks.