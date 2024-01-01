Principal Mapper 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Principal Mapper (PMapper) is a script and library for identifying risks in the configuration of AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) for an AWS account or an AWS organization. It models the different IAM Users and Roles in an account as a directed graph, which enables checks for privilege escalation and for alternate paths an attacker could take to gain access to a resource or action in AWS. PMapper includes a querying mechanism that uses a local simulation of AWS's authorization behavior. When running a query to determine if a principal has access to a certain action/resource, PMapper also checks if the user or role could access other users or roles that have access to that action/resource. This catches scenarios such as when a user doesn't have permission to read an S3 object, but could launch an EC2 instance that can read the S3 object. Additional information can be found in the project wiki. Installation Requirements Principal Mapper is built using the botocore library and Python 3.5+. Principal Mapper also requires pydot (available on pip), and graphviz (available on Windows, macOS, and Linux from https://graphviz.org/). Installation from Pip pip install