Tool for assessing compliance and running vulnerability scans on Docker images.
Principal Mapper (PMapper) is a script and library for identifying risks in the configuration of AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) for an AWS account or an AWS organization. It models the different IAM Users and Roles in an account as a directed graph, which enables checks for privilege escalation and for alternate paths an attacker could take to gain access to a resource or action in AWS. PMapper includes a querying mechanism that uses a local simulation of AWS's authorization behavior. When running a query to determine if a principal has access to a certain action/resource, PMapper also checks if the user or role could access other users or roles that have access to that action/resource. This catches scenarios such as when a user doesn't have permission to read an S3 object, but could launch an EC2 instance that can read the S3 object. Additional information can be found in the project wiki. Installation Requirements Principal Mapper is built using the botocore library and Python 3.5+. Principal Mapper also requires pydot (available on pip), and graphviz (available on Windows, macOS, and Linux from https://graphviz.org/). Installation from Pip pip install
Tool for assessing compliance and running vulnerability scans on Docker images.
Cloud Security Dashboard with AWS CIS Security Benchmarks and JIRA integration.
A collection of security workshops and hands-on content for AWS security services and techniques
A tool to enumerate S3 buckets for a specific target
A multi-threaded AWS security-focused inventory collection tool with comprehensive resource coverage and efficient data collection methods.
A tool for identifying security issues in CloudFormation templates.