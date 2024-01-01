Pasithea 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Pasithea has a built in install script for easy installs on Ubuntu machines. 1. Run the install script† $ cd PasitheaHoneypot/src $ sudo ./install.sh The script will now run the apt-get application manager and install the required dependencies. You will eventually be prompted to enter the port number you would like Pasithea to run on. Please enter the port number you would like to configure the APIhp on. Press Enter to default to 8080 <your port number here> The install script will automatically compile the Java for you, and create a seperate script that will run the server for you. 3. Run the server! First, you must make the new script executable: $ sudo chmod +x runAPIrest.sh Then, run the server! $ sudo ./runAPIrest.sh After Pasithea has been deployed, any attempt on the API Honeypot will be logged in a '~' delimited log file named API.log in the src folder. If you would like to run Paisthea in the background, check out screen! If you would like to have Paisthea run on boot add the path to your runAPIrest.sh file to your /etc/rc.local file. † NOTE: this install script will attempt to install the nessecary dependencies for Pasithea as we