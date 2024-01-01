SSHoney 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SSHoney is an SSH honeypot designed to log SSH connection attempts on a given port. It listens on a non-privileged port (default 2222), pretends to be an SSH server, and logs connection details like IP, username, password, and SSH client version to stdout, syslog, or a specified log file. Basic setup involves installing the source and binary, ensuring the binary path is in the system path, and generating a host key.