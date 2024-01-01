A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot designed to log SSH connection attempts on a given port. It listens on a non-privileged port (default 2222), pretends to be an SSH server, and logs connection details like IP, username, password, and SSH client version to stdout, syslog, or a specified log file. Basic setup involves installing the source and binary, ensuring the binary path is in the system path, and generating a host key.
A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.
A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks
A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes
A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.