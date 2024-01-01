HellPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HellPot is an endless honeypot based on Heffalump that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell. Notably it implements a toml configuration file, has JSON logging, and comes with significant performance gains. Clients (hopefully bots) that disregard robots.txt and connect to your instance of HellPot will suffer eternal consequences. HellPot will send an infinite stream of data that is just close enough to being a real website that they might just stick around until their soul is ripped apart and they cease to exist. Under the hood of this eternal suffering is a markov engine that chucks bits and pieces of The Birth of Tragedy (Hellenism and Pessimism) by Friedrich Nietzsche at the client using fasthttp. Building From Source: HellPot should probably be built with Go version 1.17 or higher. HellPot uses go modules. This should make it dead simple to build with a stock Go installation. To make it even simpler, we've added a GNU Makefile.