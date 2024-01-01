Monkey-Spider Logo

The Monkey-Spider is a crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot that crawls websites to expose their threats to web clients. It is released under the GPLv3 and welcomes improvements and support from developers and users.

Honeypots
Free
crawlerhoneypotweb-securitythreat-detectionopen-source

