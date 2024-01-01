A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.
The Monkey-Spider is a crawler-based low-interaction client honeypot that crawls websites to expose their threats to web clients. It is released under the GPLv3 and welcomes improvements and support from developers and users.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
A PoC tool for utilizing GPT3.5 in developing an SMTP honeypot.
A comprehensive dashboard for managing and monitoring honeypots with detailed information on attack attempts and connections.
An open-source Python software for creating honeypots and honeynets securely.
An open source honeypot for NoSQL databases with support for Redis and additional features for detecting attackers and logging attack incidents.