Arctic Swallow 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Arctic Swallow is a low-interaction honeypot designed to detect and analyze potential security threats. It uses a combination of techniques to mimic a real system, making it an attractive target for attackers. Arctic Swallow provides real-time monitoring and logging of attacker activity, allowing security teams to quickly respond to and contain threats. It is a powerful tool for detecting and analyzing malware, ransomware, and other types of attacks.