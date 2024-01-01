Arctic Swallow Logo

Arctic Swallow is a low-interaction honeypot designed to detect and analyze potential security threats. It uses a combination of techniques to mimic a real system, making it an attractive target for attackers. Arctic Swallow provides real-time monitoring and logging of attacker activity, allowing security teams to quickly respond to and contain threats. It is a powerful tool for detecting and analyzing malware, ransomware, and other types of attacks.

