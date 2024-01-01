A tool to leak git repositories from misconfigured websites
Arctic Swallow is a low-interaction honeypot designed to detect and analyze potential security threats. It uses a combination of techniques to mimic a real system, making it an attractive target for attackers. Arctic Swallow provides real-time monitoring and logging of attacker activity, allowing security teams to quickly respond to and contain threats. It is a powerful tool for detecting and analyzing malware, ransomware, and other types of attacks.
High interaction honeypot solution for Linux systems with data control and integrity features.
RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.
A webapp for displaying statistics about your kippo SSH honeypot.
A collection of tools that can be used with Honeyd for data analysis or other purposes
SSH Honeypot written in Go that records commands and IP addresses of attempted logins.