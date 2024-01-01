StrutsHoneypot Logo

StrutsHoneypot is an Apache 2 based honeypot that includes a separate detection module (apache mod) for Apache 2 servers that detects and/or blocks the Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit. It is released under the MIT license for the use of the community. The tool also supports content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.

