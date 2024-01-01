An observation camera honeypot for proof-of-concept purposes
StrutsHoneypot is an Apache 2 based honeypot that includes a separate detection module (apache mod) for Apache 2 servers that detects and/or blocks the Struts CVE 2017-5638 exploit. It is released under the MIT license for the use of the community. The tool also supports content disposition filename parsing vulnerability.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
A honeypot for the SSH Service
A subset of the Modern Honey Network project set up to run in docker, including hpfeeds broker, cowrie honeypot, and dionaea honeypot.
Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots
A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.