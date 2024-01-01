Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.
A simple, around 100 lines of code, SSH honeypot written in Golang. The name is based on the Persian proverb 'گریه کردن بر روی گور بدون مرده' (cry over the empty grave) and the word 'goor' (گور means the Grave in Persian). How to use it: - Install by running: go get -u -v github.com/fzerorubigd/go0r - Configuration folder could be $HOME/.config/go0r, /etc/go0r, or ./config - Create a host key using ssh-keygen - Set the port in the config file - Run the application using $GOPATH/bin/go0r Note: Running this as root is dangerous. Run it as nobody on a port > 1024, then use iptables to redirect traffic from port 22 to this app port.
Medium interaction SSH Honeypot with multiple virtual hosts and sandboxed filesystems.
A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments.
SSH honeypot with rich features for recording and analyzing malicious activities.
A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.
A honeypot system that allows you to set up a decoy API to detect and analyze potential security threats.
Medium interaction SSH honeypot for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.