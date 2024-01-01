Medpot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Medpot is a honeypot that emulates HL7 / FHIR protocols. Installation requires go 1.17 or newer. Dependencies can be installed using bash scripts/dependencies.sh. You can run the tool using bash scripts/run_medpot.sh or go run go/*.go, compile it using bash scripts/compile_medpot.sh or go build -o medpot go/*.go, create a copy on disk and necessary files using make and make install, or create a Docker container with bash scripts/compile_docker.sh. Medpot listens on port 2575 by default and supports arguments such as setting a logo, port, and log location.