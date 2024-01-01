Honeypot Spam Prevention for Laravel Applications Logo

The 'Honeypot' method of spam prevention creates a hidden DIV with two fields - a honeypot field and a honeytime field, which are used to detect spam bots based on the time taken to fill out the form and the presence of a value in the honeypot field. This package provides a custom validator to check these fields and prevent spam submissions. To install, use 'composer require msurguy/honeypot' in your terminal or add 'msurguy/honeypot' to your composer.json file.

