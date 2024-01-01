HellPot is an endless honeypot that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell with grave consequences.
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that sets up a Raspberry Pi as a honeypot, emulating web applications and telnet/SSH services using the Cowrie software. The logs generated by the honeypot can be submitted to the DShield.org/isc.sans.edu platform for aggregation and further research, providing valuable insights into the current state of internet security.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
An SDN honeypot tool for detecting and analyzing malicious activities in Software-Defined Networking environments.
A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.
A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.
A high-interaction honeypot solution for detecting and analyzing SMB-based attacks