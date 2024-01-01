DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor Logo

The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that sets up a Raspberry Pi as a honeypot, emulating web applications and telnet/SSH services using the Cowrie software. The logs generated by the honeypot can be submitted to the DShield.org/isc.sans.edu platform for aggregation and further research, providing valuable insights into the current state of internet security.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh

