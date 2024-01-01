Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal
TANNER is a remote data analysis and classification service that evaluates HTTP requests and composes responses for SNARE, utilizing multiple application vulnerability emulation techniques and providing Dorks to enhance SNARE's luring capabilities. - Evaluating SNARE events. - Serving dorks. - Emulating vulnerabilities and providing responses. To get started with TANNER, you need Python 3.7 and above, and follow the installation steps including setting up Redis, PHP Sandbox, and Docker.
Donate to your favorite open-source projects and charities using PayPal
Script to find exploits for vulnerable software packages on Linux systems using an exploit database.
The Node.js Bug Bounty Program is a program aimed at identifying and fixing security vulnerabilities in the Node.js ecosystem.
A collection of Ansible roles for hardening various systems and services
Nmap is an essential network scanning tool used for network security auditing and status monitoring.
iOS application for testing iOS penetration testing skills in a legal environment.