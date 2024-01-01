TANNER Logo

TANNER

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

TANNER is a remote data analysis and classification service that evaluates HTTP requests and composes responses for SNARE, utilizing multiple application vulnerability emulation techniques and providing Dorks to enhance SNARE's luring capabilities. - Evaluating SNARE events. - Serving dorks. - Emulating vulnerabilities and providing responses. To get started with TANNER, you need Python 3.7 and above, and follow the installation steps including setting up Redis, PHP Sandbox, and Docker.

Vulnerability Management
Free

ALTERNATIVES