TANNER 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

TANNER is a remote data analysis and classification service that evaluates HTTP requests and composes responses for SNARE, utilizing multiple application vulnerability emulation techniques and providing Dorks to enhance SNARE's luring capabilities. - Evaluating SNARE events. - Serving dorks. - Emulating vulnerabilities and providing responses. To get started with TANNER, you need Python 3.7 and above, and follow the installation steps including setting up Redis, PHP Sandbox, and Docker.