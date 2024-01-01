SMTP honeypot tool with configurable response messages, email storage, and automatic information extraction.
Named after the clever Australian parrot known for its mimicry, Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that dynamically responds to arbitrary HTTP requests by mimicking various web applications with relevant (and occasionally foolish) responses.
A Go-based honeypot server for detecting and logging attacker activity
RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.
A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities.