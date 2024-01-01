Galah Logo

Named after the clever Australian parrot known for its mimicry, Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that dynamically responds to arbitrary HTTP requests by mimicking various web applications with relevant (and occasionally foolish) responses.

