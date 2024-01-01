Heralding 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Heralding is a simple honeypot that collects credentials, nothing more. It supports various protocols such as ftp, telnet, ssh, http, https, pop3, pop3s, imap, imaps, smtp, vnc, and postgresql. You need Python 3.7.0 or higher. It logs authentication attempts in CSV format and unified session data in CSV and JSON formats. It starts listening on various ports for different protocols. It's a simple honeypot that collects credentials, nothing more.