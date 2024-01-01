Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.
Heralding is a simple honeypot that collects credentials, nothing more. It supports various protocols such as ftp, telnet, ssh, http, https, pop3, pop3s, imap, imaps, smtp, vnc, and postgresql. You need Python 3.7.0 or higher. It logs authentication attempts in CSV format and unified session data in CSV and JSON formats. It starts listening on various ports for different protocols. It's a simple honeypot that collects credentials, nothing more.
bap is a webservice honeypot that logs HTTP basic authentication credentials.
SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.
A powerful tool for finding and exploiting subdomain takeover vulnerabilities
A simple SSH honeypot written in Golang with a Persian-inspired name.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.