A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.
HoneyFS is an LLM-based honeypot file system creator that uses natural language processing to generate realistic file systems, configurations, and files to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement. It uses GPT3.5 and prompt engineering to create a fake file system, allowing analysts to target specific threat actors and improve engagement. This is a proof-of-concept and not intended for production usage.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
Troje is a honeypot that creates a realistic environment within lxc containers to monitor and record traffic and changes to drives.
WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.
A honeypot for Intel's AMT Firmware Vulnerability CVE-2017-5689
A modern directory scanner that can be used to find hidden directories and files on a web server.