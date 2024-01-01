HoneyFS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyFS is an LLM-based honeypot file system creator that uses natural language processing to generate realistic file systems, configurations, and files to lure attackers and improve analyst engagement. It uses GPT3.5 and prompt engineering to create a fake file system, allowing analysts to target specific threat actors and improve engagement. This is a proof-of-concept and not intended for production usage.