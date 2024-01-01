Honeypot-FTP 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FTP Honeypot Features: FTP + SSL-FTP Catch used credentials Catch malware files distribute honeytoken files Dependencies: Twisted My site-packages(3) --> common-modules Usage: # Generate Config python ftp.py -d config.xml # Run python ftp.py TODO: retain and analyse Files (Hash, Clam, Virustotal, ...) Contribution welcome. FAQ Generate SSL-Certificates CA: openssl genrsa -out ca.private.key 4096 openssl req -new -x509 -days 4096 -key ca.private.key -out ca.public.key SRV: openssl genrsa -out smtp.private.key 4096 openssl req -new -key smtp.private.key -out smtp.csr openssl x509 -req -days 1024 -in smtp.csr -CA ca.public.key -CAkey ca.private.key -set_serial 01 -out smtp.public.key SSL Check Connection openssl s_client -quiet -connect 127.0.0.1:990 Known Errors OpenSSL.SSL.Error: [('system library', 'fopen', 'No such process'), ('BIO routines', 'FILE_CTRL', 'system lib'), ('SSL routines', 'SSL_CTX_use_certificate_file', 'system lib')] --> Certifcate Files not found (wrong path?) All rights reserved. (c) 2014 by Alexander Bredo