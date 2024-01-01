A configurable DNS honeypot with SQLite logging and Docker support.
Simplified UI for showing honeypot alarms for the DTAG early warning system. Based on Bootstrap Grails 2.5.5 great SBADMIN-2 Theme ! Spring Security Code UlLink Slack client code. Functions collect alarms from your local honeypot installations, review current alarms, forward alarms to DTAG early warning system, use role / security functions from Spring security. Login username / password combination is (me/password). See history.txt and todo.txt for details. Configfile (/etc/honeyalarmg2.properties).
A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers
ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.