Simplified UI for showing honeypot alarms for the DTAG early warning system. Based on Bootstrap Grails 2.5.5 great SBADMIN-2 Theme ! Spring Security Code UlLink Slack client code. Functions collect alarms from your local honeypot installations, review current alarms, forward alarms to DTAG early warning system, use role / security functions from Spring security. Login username / password combination is (me/password). See history.txt and todo.txt for details. Configfile (/etc/honeyalarmg2.properties).