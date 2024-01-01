A honeypot tool to mimic the router backdoor 'TCP32764' found in various router firmwares, providing a way to test for vulnerabilities.
This SMTP honeypot tool allows for configurable response messages to avoid detection, supports STARTTLS and TLS, stores emails in a BoltDB file separated by day, provides an API to retrieve today's emails and specific emails, automatically extracts various email information, and offers simple DDoS protection.
Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots
A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.
Automated script to install and deploy a honeypot with kippo, dionaea, and p0f on Ubuntu 12.04.
Fast web fuzzer written in Go
Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.