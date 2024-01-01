SMTP Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This SMTP honeypot tool allows for configurable response messages to avoid detection, supports STARTTLS and TLS, stores emails in a BoltDB file separated by day, provides an API to retrieve today's emails and specific emails, automatically extracts various email information, and offers simple DDoS protection.