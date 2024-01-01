SMTP Honeypot Logo

This SMTP honeypot tool allows for configurable response messages to avoid detection, supports STARTTLS and TLS, stores emails in a BoltDB file separated by day, provides an API to retrieve today's emails and specific emails, automatically extracts various email information, and offers simple DDoS protection.

Honeypots
Free
smtphoneypotemail-securitytls

